Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) & Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Head-To-Head Review

Windtree Therapeutics and Senti Biosciences are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Senti Biosciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.29 million ($823.47) 0.00 Senti Biosciences $2.56 million 7.29 -$71.06 million ($15.56) -0.25

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Senti Biosciences. Senti Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Senti Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Windtree Therapeutics and Senti Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Windtree Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $350.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,815.01%. Senti Biosciences has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.13%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Senti Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Senti Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -362.76% -79.65% Senti Biosciences N/A -154.84% -77.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock. It also develops AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure. In addition, it is developing aPKCi Inhibitor for the treatment of cutaneous malignancies and solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; license, development and commercialization agreement with Lee’s Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. and Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd.; license agreement with Philip Morris USA, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

