Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Down 19.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) traded down 19.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). 42,619,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 715% from the average session volume of 5,230,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Seeing Machines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.31. The firm has a market cap of £189.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Seeing Machines

In related news, insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £7,982,637.60 ($10,117,411.41). Also, insider Kate Hill bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,674.27). 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

