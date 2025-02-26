Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Down 14.1% – Here’s Why

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.27 ($0.04). 68,876,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,070% from the average session volume of 5,886,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Seeing Machines Stock Down 14.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Insider Activity at Seeing Machines

In related news, insider Stephane Vedie purchased 1,170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £46,800 ($59,315.59). Also, insider Kate Hill acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,674.27). 13.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.