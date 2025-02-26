Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic Outlook of LYV Q1 Earnings

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

LYV stock opened at $143.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

