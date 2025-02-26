Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.900-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.4 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.90 to $3.30 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SEE stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. 81,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

