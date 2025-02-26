Scor (SCRYY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter.

Scor Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Get Scor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCRYY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Scor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Scor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.