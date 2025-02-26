Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,824 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

