Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,663 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 2.1% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bakala Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bakala Capital LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

