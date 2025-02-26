Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,023 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $30,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHC opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.