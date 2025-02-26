Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Boosted by Brightwater Advisory LLC

Brightwater Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 513,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,874 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 7.5% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brightwater Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,361 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

