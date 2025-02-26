Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

