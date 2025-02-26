Scholar Rock (SRRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Scholar Rock Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.50. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 7,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $287,605.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,454.20. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $211,477.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 189,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,734.85. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,974 shares of company stock worth $5,927,710 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Scholar Rock
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scholar Rock
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.