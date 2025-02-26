Scholar Rock (SRRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.50. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 7,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $287,605.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,454.20. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $211,477.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 189,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,734.85. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,974 shares of company stock worth $5,927,710 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRRK. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

