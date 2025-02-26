Sam Eaton Sells 21,989 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $785,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 153,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,776.30. This represents a 12.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Sam Eaton sold 267 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $10,162.02.

NYSE YELP opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Yelp by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,963 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

