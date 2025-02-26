Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading 4.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 248,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,392,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

The firm has a market cap of $936.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 293,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47,246 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 926,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 232,253 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 524,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 47,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

