Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 1.7 %

SAFT stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 74,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,070. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Safety Insurance Group

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.