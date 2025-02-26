Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Catherine Cusack Acquires 1,500 Shares

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) Director Catherine Cusack bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $23,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,481.36. This trade represents a 2.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catherine Cusack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, Catherine Cusack bought 1,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $16,430.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 3.4 %

SBRA stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 226.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabra Health Care REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.