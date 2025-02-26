Sabal Trust CO Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,655 shares of company stock worth $40,665,374. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

