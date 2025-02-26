Sabal Trust CO Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.93. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.