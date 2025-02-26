Sabal Trust CO Buys 285 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $281.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.