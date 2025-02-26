Sabal Trust CO Acquires 21,683 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 242.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

