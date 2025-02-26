Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Russel Metals Price Performance

RUS stock traded up C$0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.99. 17,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,339. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.92. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$35.20 and a twelve month high of C$46.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.21.

Insider Activity at Russel Metals

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$211,600.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

