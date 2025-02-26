RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.02 and last traded at $128.13. 601,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,690,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

