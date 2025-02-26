RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,781 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.21% of RTX worth $330,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $127.30 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average is $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

