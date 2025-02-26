Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $25.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.07.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 125,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $23.66.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 378.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

