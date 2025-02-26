Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Price

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.85% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.75.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.
