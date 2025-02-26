Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 443 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,171,000 after acquiring an additional 123,741 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,456,000 after purchasing an additional 54,732 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

