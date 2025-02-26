Rothschild Investment LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 267,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.