Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ARKG opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

