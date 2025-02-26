Rothschild Investment LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,573,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.