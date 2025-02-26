Rothschild Investment LLC Has $537,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

USB opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

