Rothschild Investment LLC Buys 66 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 134.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

TMUS stock opened at $270.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $308.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.70. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $273.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,166. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

