Rothschild Investment LLC Buys 171 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE LNG opened at $216.01 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.49.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.75.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

