Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Rothschild Investment LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 929,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 851,649 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS UNOV opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $107.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

In other Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 783,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $156,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,680,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,536,025.40. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,286,329 shares of company stock worth $236,040 in the last quarter.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

