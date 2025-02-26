Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires 2,668 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.