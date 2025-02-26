Roth Capital Has Negative Forecast for Celsius Q1 Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,535,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,160,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

