Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.25 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,768.00 or 0.03157817 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $11.57 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 453,024 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 453,208.71896245. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,806.47008746 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $11,791,974.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

