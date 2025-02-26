RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.460-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. 2,416,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.36. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

