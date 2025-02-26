Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $20.29 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,735,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $546.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.