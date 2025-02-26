Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Thermon Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Thermon Group worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Buntin sold 28,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $904,604.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,401.95. The trade was a 32.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

