Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires 58,696 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,696 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after buying an additional 940,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

