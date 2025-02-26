RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RIOCF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 95,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,113. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

