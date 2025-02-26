RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of RIOCF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 95,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,113. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
