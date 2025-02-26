Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $80.04 Million Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,121 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 6.79% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $80,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $226,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

