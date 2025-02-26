Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $319.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $319,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTV stock opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average of $174.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.