Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11), Zacks reports.
Revolution Medicines Stock Down 2.0 %
RVMD stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,704. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $62.40.
In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $531,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,757,542.40. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $119,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,738. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,678 shares of company stock valued at $847,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
