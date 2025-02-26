Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives “Hold” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $5,645,816.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,211.83. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,095.04. This represents a 26.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,261 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.