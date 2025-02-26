Research Analysts Offer Predictions for COLM Q1 Earnings

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

COLM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $92.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 68.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

