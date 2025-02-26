Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.44), Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 517,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $9.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc purchased 800,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $4,154,356.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,614,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,381,362.14. This trade represents a 98.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

