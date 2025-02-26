Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.44 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

