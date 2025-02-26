Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 3.7% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

