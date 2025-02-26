Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 4.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 8,447,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 25,551,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 527.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 71,182 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

