Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 4.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 8,447,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 25,551,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 527.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 71,182 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
